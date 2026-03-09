Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, greets Guardians, contractors and other attendees following a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the STARCOM headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the opening of the new facility supporting STARCOM personnel on Florida’s Space Coast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)
STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base
