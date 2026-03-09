(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, greets Guardians, contractors and other attendees following a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the STARCOM headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the opening of the new facility supporting STARCOM personnel on Florida’s Space Coast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 18:35
    Photo ID: 9559970
    VIRIN: 260310-X-CV286-9888
    Resolution: 5561x3700
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by Brandon Kalloo Sanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base
    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base
    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base
    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Construction
    Space Force
    STARCOM
    Patrick Space Force Base
    Florida
    New build

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery