STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

Photo By Brandon Kalloo Sanes | Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, delivers...... read more read more Photo By Brandon Kalloo Sanes | Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the STARCOM headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2026. The facility provides additional workspace for personnel supporting STARCOM’s mission to prepare Guardians to deliver combat-credible space forces. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes) see less | View Image Page

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Space Training and Readiness Command leaders and installation partners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 10, 2026, to mark the opening of STARCOM’s headquarters annex.



Community leaders, industry partners and Guardians from across STARCOM and Space Launch Delta 45 joined together to celebrate the milestone.



“This is a symbol of momentum as we move in,” said Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of STARCOM. “We now have a place we can call home. It’s going to enable us to continue to get after our mission.”



Smith explained that the new facility allows the team to work in one place instead of being more spread out across offices on base.



The project represents a $28 million investment that includes office space, parking and supporting infrastructure to accommodate STARCOM personnel as the command continues expanding its presence on the Space Coast.



Currently, 142 personnel occupy the facility, with capacity for approximately 75 additional workspaces, providing room for continued hiring and the relocation of remaining personnel from Colorado.



Col. Brian Chatman, commander of SLD 45, noted the project moved from acquisition strategy to contract award in less than three months, which was made possible through collaboration between SLD 45, civil engineering teams and industry partners.



“Today marks a very special occasion,” said Chatman. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our newest mission partner Space Training and Readiness Command here to Patrick Space Force Base. We’re not only crushing records on the launch schedule, we’re crushing records on growing the Guardian mission on the Space Coast, the STARCOM personnel we’re welcoming onto our patch is a great reflection of that.”



STARCOM’s headquarters moved to Florida’s Patrick SFB in July 2025. The command is responsible for preparing the Space Force’s 14,000 military and civilian Guardians throughout their careers via five deltas focused on accessions, training, education, testing and wargaming.