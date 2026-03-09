STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right to left, Col. Brian Chatman, commander of Space Launch Delta 45; Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command; Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, command senior enlisted leader of STARCOM; and John Bennett, president of Modular Management Group, cut the ribbon during a ceremony marking the opening of the Space Training and Readiness Command headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2026. The new facility provides workspace supporting STARCOM personnel as the command continues expanding its presence on Florida’s Space Coast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)