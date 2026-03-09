(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base [Image 3 of 4]

    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Maj. Roberto Molineros (left), branch chief of training, and Col. Christopher Schlak, director of operations (right), both assigned to STARCOM, have a discussion at the newly opened headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2026. The facility provides workspace supporting more than 140 personnel with additional capacity as the command continues growing its workforce on the Space Coast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by Brandon Kalloo Sanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

