STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

Maj. Roberto Molineros (left), branch chief of training, and Col. Christopher Schlak, director of operations (right), both assigned to STARCOM, have a discussion at the newly opened headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2026. The facility provides workspace supporting more than 140 personnel with additional capacity as the command continues growing its workforce on the Space Coast. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)