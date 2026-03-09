STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the STARCOM headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2026. The facility provides additional workspace for personnel supporting STARCOM’s mission to prepare Guardians to deliver combat-credible space forces. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)