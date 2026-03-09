(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the STARCOM headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2026. The facility provides additional workspace for personnel supporting STARCOM’s mission to prepare Guardians to deliver combat-credible space forces. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 18:32
    Photo ID: 9559944
    VIRIN: 260310-X-CV286-9877
    Resolution: 5268x2963
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by Brandon Kalloo Sanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base
    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base
    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base
    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STARCOM opens headquarters annex at Patrick Space Force Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ribon cutting ceremony
    space coast
    Space Force
    STARCOM
    Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery