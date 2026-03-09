Marines, JASDF compete in field meet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Colonel Kazuto Ueda, commander of Southwestern Air Defense Control Group, gives a gift to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Justin Sanders, commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during a field meet on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. Marines and JASDF members integrated together to compete, which strengthened the cohesion and bond between both services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)