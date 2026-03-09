Marines, JASDF compete in field meet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force do pull ups during a field meet on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. Marines and JASDF members integrated together to compete, which strengthened the cohesion and bond between both services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)