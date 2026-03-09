(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines, JASDF compete in field meet [Image 12 of 16]

    Marines, JASDF compete in field meet

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force pose for a photo during a field meet on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. Marines and JASDF members integrated together to compete, which strengthened the cohesion and bond between both services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 01:45
    Photo ID: 9558089
    VIRIN: 260306-M-RK059-2255
    Resolution: 4174x2783
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marines, JASDF compete in field meet [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JASDF
    Field Meet
    MASS-2
    MACG-18
    PSD-18
    COMM Squadron 18

