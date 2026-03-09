Marines, JASDF compete in field meet

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force race during a field meet on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. Marines and JASDF members integrated together to compete, which strengthened the cohesion and bond between both services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9558086
|VIRIN:
|260306-M-RK059-1784
|Resolution:
|3612x2408
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
