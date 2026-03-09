Marines, JASDF compete in field meet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Justin Sanders, commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives opening remarks for the MACG-18 field meet on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 6, 2026. Marines and members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force integrated together to compete, which strengthened the cohesion and bond between both services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)