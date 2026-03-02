Command Sgt. Maj. Roy T. Yamada, left, command sergeant major of the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) poses for a photo with 1st Lt. Nathaniel A. Henderson, winner of the best officer exhibition category in the Best Warrior Competition in Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 6, 2026. Hendersen will retain the prestige of best officer until the 2027 competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9556314
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-SV327-2031
|Resolution:
|6614x4409
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pushing Each Other to the Limit: Hawaii Guardsmen Battle for Best Warrior Honors [Image 6 of 6], by SSG John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.