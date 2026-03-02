(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pushing Each Other to the Limit: Hawaii Guardsmen Battle for Best Warrior Honors [Image 5 of 6]

    Pushing Each Other to the Limit: Hawaii Guardsmen Battle for Best Warrior Honors

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Roy T. Yamada, left, command sergeant major of the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) poses for a photo with Spc. Brock K. Lindman, winner of the best Soldier category in the Best Warrior Competition in Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 6, 2026. Lindman will advance to represent Hawaii at the Region VII Best Warrior Competition in New Mexico this spring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    USINDOPACOM
    National Guard
    US Army
    HIARNG BWC 2026

