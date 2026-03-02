Pushing Each Other to the Limit: Hawaii Guardsmen Battle for Best Warrior Honors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Roy T. Yamada, left, command sergeant major of the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) poses for a photo with Spc. Brock K. Lindman, winner of the best Soldier category in the Best Warrior Competition in Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 6, 2026. Lindman will advance to represent Hawaii at the Region VII Best Warrior Competition in New Mexico this spring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)