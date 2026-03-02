Pushing Each Other to the Limit: Hawaii Guardsmen Battle for Best Warrior Honors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Army National Guard competitors pose for a photo at the conclusion of the Best Warrior Competition in Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 6, 2026. The winners of the best Soldier and best noncommissioned officer category from this event will advance to represent Hawaii at the Region VII Best Warrior Competition in New Mexico this spring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)