Pushing Each Other to the Limit: Hawaii Guardsmen Battle for Best Warrior Honors

Command Sgt. Maj. Roy T. Yamada, left, command sergeant major of the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) poses for a photo with Sgt. Vu H. Nguyen, winner of the noncommissioned officer category of the Best Warrior Competition in Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 6, 2026. Nguyen will advance to represent Hawaii at the Region VII Best Warrior Competition in New Mexico this spring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)