Pushing Each Other to the Limit: Hawaii Guardsmen Battle for Best Warrior Honors

Winners of the 2026 Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Best Warrior Competition pose for a photo with the HIARNG command team in Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 6, 2026. The winners of the best Soldier and best noncommissioned officer category from this event will advance to represent Hawaii at the Region VII Best Warrior Competition in New Mexico this spring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
