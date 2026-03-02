(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails Departing Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton for the Final Time [Image 5 of 5]

    Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails Departing Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton for the Final Time

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Julian Jaime 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors man the rails aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during the ship's final departure from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Mar. 7, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled home port shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julian Jaime)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9554789
    VIRIN: 260307-N-TY618-1071
    Resolution: 4411x2936
    Size: 770.84 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails Departing Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton for the Final Time [Image 5 of 5], by SA Julian Jaime, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Nimitz Conducts Milestone Departure from Naval Base Kitsap

    Underway
    Dress Blues
    Dixie Cups
    USS Nimitz
    Manning the rails
    CVN 68

