USS Nimitz Conducts Milestone Departure from Naval Base Kitsap

Bremerton, Wa. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departed Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, for the last time in its 51-year service history, as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, March 7.

Nimitz has spent the majority of its five decades of service as the “Pacific Northwest’s Carrier,” deploying around the world to affirm the U.S. Navy’s commitment to forward presence, ensuring maritime security, deterring aggression, and protecting the American way of life.

“This ship and her crew could not be more thankful to the people of Washington State for their decades of hospitality, friendship and trust,” said Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of Nimitz. “It is in no small part due to the support of our local community that Nimitz Sailors have been able to successfully train, fight and win, exemplifying the ship’s motto; Teamwork, a Tradition.”

Mostly recently, Nimitz returned to Bremerton in December after nine months underway in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets. As flagship of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) during this period, the Nimitz and her crew completed more than 8,500 sorties and 17,000 flight hours, carried out 50 replenishments-at-sea aboard the carrier and sailed over 82,000 nautical miles combined.

Additionally, the NIMCSG supported U.S. Africa Command operations by conducting strikes against ISIS targets in Somalia.

The lead ship of her class, Nimitz was commissioned May 3, 1975, and named in honor of Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz who achieved the highest rank in the United States Navy as Commander in Chief, Pacific Fleet during World War II.

