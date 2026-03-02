(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Man the Rails [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors Man the Rails

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaron Wills 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors man the rails underway aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during the ship's final departure from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Mar. 7, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaron Wills)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9554787
    VIRIN: 260307-N-CK885-1074
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    USS Nimitz Final Bremerton Departure
    USS Nimitz Final Bremerton Departure
    Sailors Man the Rails
    Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails Departing Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton for the Final Time
    Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails Departing Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton for the Final Time

    USS Nimitz Conducts Milestone Departure from Naval Base Kitsap

    Underway
    Homeport Shift
    Navy
    Deployment
    Nimitz

