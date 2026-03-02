(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Nimitz Final Bremerton Departure

    USS Nimitz Final Bremerton Departure

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Wolf 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors man the rails aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during the ship's final departure from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Mar. 7, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Wolf)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9554786
    VIRIN: 260307-N-AW546-1040
    Resolution: 3588x2018
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USS Nimitz Final Bremerton Departure, by SN Matthew Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz (CVN 68)
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

