    VTNG Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    VTNG Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony

    SOUTH BURLINTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Henry Harder Jr., Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, March 7, 2026. The ceremony represents the seamless transition of leadership from one commanding officer to another, signifying the trust to lead and guide, ensuring success in fufilling their mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 18:02
    Photo ID: 9554744
    VIRIN: 260307-F-YU823-4784
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 434.37 KB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINTON, VERMONT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VTNG Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TAG
    VTANG
    VTNG
    Change of Command

