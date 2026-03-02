VTNG Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony

Phil Scott, Governor of Vermont, gives a speech during the Adjutant General change of command ceremony at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, March 7, 2026. Vermont is the only state that selects an Adjutant General through congressional election. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero)
