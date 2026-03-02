VTNG Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Phil Scott, Vermont's Governor, presents the guidon of the Vermont National Guard to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Henry Harder Jr., Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, March 7, 2026. This Change of Command is a time-honored military tradition, marking Knight's relinquishment of leadership of the Vermont National Guard and subsequent retirement after 40+ years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero)