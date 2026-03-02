VTNG Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, former Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, recieves applause after relinquishing command during the Adjutant General change of command ceremony at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, March 7, 2026. This Change of Command is a time-honored military tradition, marking Knight's relinquishment of leadership of the Vermont National Guard and subsequent retirement after 40+ years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero)