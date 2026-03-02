VTNG Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Henry Harder Jr., Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, is promoted to the rank of Major General during a change of command ceremony at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, March 7, 2026. The ceremony represents the seamless transition of leadership from one commanding officer to another, signifying the trust to lead and guide, ensuring success in fufilling their mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero)