Oregon National Guard takes part in emergency response Air Monitoring Exercise

The Oregon National Guard’s 102nd Civil Support Team, together with the ORNG CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), participated in a wide-area air monitoring response exercise on February 26, 2026, in Clackamas, Oregon. The exercise, conducted by the Clackamas Fire Department and coordinated with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) following an Oregon Emergency Response System notification, focused on technical decontamination response procedures. This multi-agency exercise facilitated the synchronization of radio communications across all systems, thereby enabling incident commanders to make informed decisions that occur during real-world emergencies. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)