Oregon National Guard takes part in emergency response Air Monitoring Exercise

Clackamas and Gresham firefighters update a whiteboard to chart response procedures during an Air Monitoring Exercise on Feb. 26, 2026, in Clackamas, Oregon. The training brought together partner agencies, including the ORNG CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), following an Oregon Emergency Response System notification, with a focus on technical decontamination response actions. This multi-agency exercise improved the synchronization of radio communications across all systems, allowing incident commanders to make informed decisions during real-world emergencies. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)