Oregon National Guard takes part in emergency response Air Monitoring Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Clackamas and Gresham firefighters assemble at a training site and begin response procedures during an Air Monitoring Exercise on Feb. 26, 2026, in Clackamas, Oregon. The training brought together partner agencies, coordinating with the ORNG CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), following an Oregon Emergency Response System notification, focused on technical decontamination response actions. This multi-agency exercise facilitated the synchronization of radio communications across all systems, enabling incident commanders to make informed decisions during real-world emergencies. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)