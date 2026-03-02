(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon National Guard takes part in emergency response Air Monitoring Exercise [Image 17 of 28]

    Oregon National Guard takes part in emergency response Air Monitoring Exercise

    CLACKAMAS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Stiner, assigned to the 102nd Oregon CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package, talks with Clackamas Fire Department members during a joint air monitoring training exercise with Clackamas and Gresham Fire Departments at a training site in Clackamas, Oregon, on Feb. 26, 2026. The training brought together partner agencies, including the Clackamas and Gresham Fire Departments, the Oregon National Guard CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), following an Oregon Emergency Response System notification, with a focus on technical decontamination response actions. This multi-agency exercise improved the coordination of radio communications across all systems, enabling incident commanders to make better-informed decisions during real-world emergencies. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 22:40
    Photo ID: 9554079
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-CH590-1155
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US
    This work, Oregon National Guard takes part in emergency response Air Monitoring Exercise [Image 28 of 28], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    102nd CST
    102nd CERFP
    Oregon National Guard
    Clackamas Fire Department
    Oregon Emergency Response System
    Air Monitoring Exercise

