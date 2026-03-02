Oregon National Guard takes part in emergency response Air Monitoring Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Stiner, assigned to the 102nd Oregon CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package, talks with Clackamas Fire Department members during a joint air monitoring training exercise with Clackamas and Gresham Fire Departments at a training site in Clackamas, Oregon, on Feb. 26, 2026. The training brought together partner agencies, including the Clackamas and Gresham Fire Departments, the Oregon National Guard CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), following an Oregon Emergency Response System notification, with a focus on technical decontamination response actions. This multi-agency exercise improved the coordination of radio communications across all systems, enabling incident commanders to make better-informed decisions during real-world emergencies. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)