Oregon National Guard takes part in emergency response Air Monitoring Exercise

Members of the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd Civil Support Team (CST) began setting up a mobile decontamination shelter and processing station during response procedures in an Air Monitoring Exercise on Feb. 26, 2026, in Clackamas, Oregon. The training brought together partner agencies, including the Clackamas and Gresham Fire Departments, the Oregon National Guard CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), following an Oregon Emergency Response System notification, with a focus on technical decontamination response actions. This multi-agency exercise improved the synchronization of radio communications across all systems, enabling incident commanders to make well-informed decisions during real-world emergencies. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)