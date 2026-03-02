Students and community leaders participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Sembach Elementary School in Sembach, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The project reflects the Department of War Education Activity’s investment in updated educational facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9552307
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-AA000-2011
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
