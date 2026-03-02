Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Dan Kent, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District, presents a ceremonial key to Mr. Andrew Gann, principal of Sembach Elementary School, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the new school in Sembach, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The facility is part of the Department of War Education Activity’s 21st Century Schools initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza.)