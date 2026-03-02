(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of War Education Activity Europe

    Col. Dan Kent, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District, presents a ceremonial key to Mr. Andrew Gann, principal of Sembach Elementary School, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the new school in Sembach, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The facility is part of the Department of War Education Activity’s 21st Century Schools initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9552296
    VIRIN: 260227-A-AA000-2006
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting
    Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting
    Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting
    Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting
    Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting
    Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting
    Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kaiserslautern Military Community marks opening of new Sembach Elementary School

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DODEA
    Sembach
    Corp of Army Engineers
    DoWEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery