Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

Sembach Elementary School students sing a fun song as part of the Department of War Education Activity's event celebrating the newly built Sembach Elementary School with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday February 27, 2026 on Sembach Kaserne in Germany. The ceremony included songs, engaging speeches and a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate DoWEA's newest 21st-century school in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)
|02.26.2026
|03.06.2026 10:03
|9552286
|260227-A-AA000-2001
|6016x4016
|2.54 MB
|SEMBACH, DE
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|RAMSTEIN, DE
|1
|0
Kaiserslautern Military Community marks opening of new Sembach Elementary School
