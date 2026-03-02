Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sembach Elementary School students sing a fun song as part of the Department of War Education Activity's event celebrating the newly built Sembach Elementary School with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday February 27, 2026 on Sembach Kaserne in Germany. The ceremony included songs, engaging speeches and a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate DoWEA's newest 21st-century school in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)