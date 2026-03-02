Sembach Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Jayme Linton, DoWEA's Chief Academic Officer delivers remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Sembach Elementary School in Sembach, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The facility is designed to support collaborative, student-centered learning. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)