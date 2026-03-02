Kaiserslautern Military Community marks opening of new Sembach Elementary School

Courtesy Photo | Sembach Elementary School students sing a fun song as part of the Department of War Education Activity's event celebrating the newly built Sembach Elementary School with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday February 27, 2026 on Sembach Kaserne in Germany. The ceremony included songs, engaging speeches and a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate DoWEA's newest 21st-century school in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany — Students, families and community leaders gathered Feb. 27 to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Sembach Elementary School, officially marking the opening of a modern learning environment designed to serve military-connected students for decades to come.

The school began welcoming students in January and now serves approximately 240 children in prekindergarten through Grade 5. The new facility replaces the previous campus that opened in 1974.

“This is more than a ribbon cutting — it is the start of a new chapter for our school community,” said Principal Andrew Gann. “For decades, Sembach has been a place where students build strong foundations in learning and character. This new facility allows us to continue that tradition in a space designed for collaboration, creativity and growth. Every classroom, every common area and every shared space was built with students in mind, and we are excited about the opportunities it creates for our families.”

Delivered through a partnership between DoWEA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District and German host nation partners, the $57 million project incorporates flexible classroom layouts, collaborative commons areas, dedicated art and music spaces, enhanced security systems and energy-efficient design.

Col. Daniel R. Kent, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District, said the project represents a shared investment in families serving overseas.

“Providing modern, purpose-built schools is one way we directly support quality of life and readiness,” Kent said. “When service members know their children are learning in safe, high-quality facilities, it strengthens the entire military community. This school reflects careful planning, strong partnerships and a shared commitment to delivering excellence for our families stationed here in Europe.”

During the ceremony, representatives formally presented a ceremonial key to school leadership, symbolizing the transition from construction to a fully operational learning environment for students and staff.

The celebration was marked by music and school pride as the Sembach Elementary School choir performed selections that emphasized unity and community, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience. Student performances added to the joyful atmosphere, creating a shared moment of excitement for families and guests. The Kaiserslautern High School JROTC presented the Colors, helping to formally open the ceremony before the festivities continued.

Though unable to attend, Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, commander of the 86th Airlift Wing and a former Sembach Elementary student, shared a personal reflection.

“The opening of this new school is a testament to our community's dedication to its students and families. As a former Sembach Elementary student myself, I know the lessons learned here will have a lasting impact. I know every student who walks these halls will be inspired to discover their own unique potential and be adventurous, life-long learners as they grow in this community.”

The event concluded with campus tours and a wave of excitement as confetti filled the air, marking the beginning of a new era for Sembach Elementary School.