LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Curtis Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health permanent secretary poses for a photo during a community health fair in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March, 3, 2026. Part of Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026, the health fairs connected residents with free screenings, nutrition guidance and preventive care resources aimed at improving community health across the Federation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)