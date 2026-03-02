LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nevicians participate in a community health fair in Charlestown, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 4, 2026. The health fair was a part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which embedded U.S. Air Force medical personnel alongside host-nation providers to support patient care and strengthen regional medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|03.03.2026
|03.05.2026 21:50
|9551927
|260304-F-WJ837-1019
|Location:
|KN
