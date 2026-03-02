(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Nevicians participate in a community health fair in Charlestown, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 4, 2026. The health fair was a part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which embedded U.S. Air Force medical personnel alongside host-nation providers to support patient care and strengthen regional medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 21:50
    Photo ID: 9551927
    VIRIN: 260304-F-WJ837-1019
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 15.92 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis [Image 16 of 16], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery