LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis

U.S. Air Force Reserve Capt. Sylvestre Yygay, 349th Medical Squadron clinical nurse, explains how to use a tourniquet to Saint Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health permanent secretary Curtis Martin during a community health fair at the K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. Yygay was a participant of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026, where U.S. Air Force medical teams offered medical services and health education to community members while also working alongside local healthcare providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)