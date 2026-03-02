LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Ian Solari, 349th Aeromedical Staging Squadron flight surgeon, talks with a local Kittitian woman during a community health fair at the K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. Solari was a participant of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026, where U.S. Air Force medical teams offered medical services and health education to community members while also working alongside local healthcare providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)