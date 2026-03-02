(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis [Image 14 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Ian Solari, 349th Aeromedical Staging Squadron flight surgeon, talks with a local Kittitian woman during a community health fair at the K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. Solari was a participant of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026, where U.S. Air Force medical teams offered medical services and health education to community members while also working alongside local healthcare providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 21:50
    Photo ID: 9551925
    VIRIN: 260303-F-WJ837-1287
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 16.02 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis [Image 16 of 16], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery