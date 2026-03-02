LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Capt. Shelby Anderson, 482nd Medical Squadron registered dietitian, educates a Kittitian man on healthy drink options during a health fair at the K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. The health fair was a part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which embedded U.S. Air Force medical personnel alongside host-nation providers to support patient care and strengthen regional medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)