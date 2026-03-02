U.S. Air Force Reserve Capt. Shelby Anderson, 482nd Medical Squadron registered dietitian, educates a Kittitian man on healthy drink options during a health fair at the K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. The health fair was a part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which embedded U.S. Air Force medical personnel alongside host-nation providers to support patient care and strengthen regional medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9551928
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-WJ837-1103
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|21.03 MB
|Location:
|KN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 promotes community health in Saint Kitts and Nevis [Image 16 of 16], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.