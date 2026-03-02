New Kennels!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog Edzsi, assigned to the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, is towel-dried by her handler in the new military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. Routine grooming supports the health, hygiene, and readiness of military working dog teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)