(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Kennels! [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Kennels!

    GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military Working Dog Edzsi, assigned to the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, receives a bath from her handler in the new military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. Routine grooming supports the health, hygiene, and overall readiness of military working dog teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:11
    Photo ID: 9549527
    VIRIN: 260226-A-PT551-9384
    Resolution: 7201x5144
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Kennels! [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Kennels!
    New Kennels!
    New Kennels!
    New Kennels!
    New Kennels!
    New Kennels!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Ever Vigilant
    SwordOfFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery