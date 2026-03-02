Military Working Dog Edzsi, assigned to the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, is towel-dried by her handler in the new military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. Routine grooming supports the health, hygiene, and readiness of military working dog teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9549528
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-PT551-6930
|Resolution:
|4608x4608
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Kennels! [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.