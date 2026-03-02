(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Kennels! [Image 2 of 6]

    New Kennels!

    GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Breyenna Goodall, a military working dog handler assigned to the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, plays with Military Working Dog Yyegua in the new military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. Positive interaction strengthens the bond between handler and dog and supports effective military working dog team performance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:11
    Photo ID: 9549517
    VIRIN: 260225-A-PT551-2286
    Resolution: 3611x4514
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, New Kennels! [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom

