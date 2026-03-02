New Kennels!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Breyenna Goodall, a military working dog handler assigned to the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, plays with Military Working Dog Yyegua in the new military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. Positive interaction strengthens the bond between handler and dog and supports effective military working dog team performance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)