New Kennels!

Military Working Dog Yyegua, assigned to the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, waits for her handler in the new military working dog kennels at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The kennels provide a modern facility that supports the care, training, and readiness of military working dog teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)