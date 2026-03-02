(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026

    FORT BRAGG, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alison Strout 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army First Year Graduate Veterinary Education (FYGVE) officers perform surgeries in a simulated field environment scenario during a surgical training event for Military Working Dog (MWD) Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 4, 2026. MWD Week is a multi-day training event for FYGVE officers to combine their military and veterinary skills throughout a series of medical lanes and classroom sessions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9549271
    VIRIN: 260304-A-PY967-1080
    Resolution: 5797x3865
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026
    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026
    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026
    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026
    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026
    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026
    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg, MWD Week, FYGVE, Veterinary Corps, Animal Health Services Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery