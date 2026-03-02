U.S. Army First Year Graduate Veterinary Education (FYGVE) officers perform surgeries in a simulated field environment scenario during a surgical training event for Military Working Dog (MWD) Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 4, 2026. MWD Week is a multi-day training event for FYGVE officers to combine their military and veterinary skills throughout a series of medical lanes and classroom sessions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 17:16
|Photo ID:
|9549271
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-PY967-1080
|Resolution:
|5797x3865
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.