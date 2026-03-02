(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026 [Image 3 of 7]

    First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026

    FORT BRAGG, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alison Strout 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Garrick McCarthy, a first year graduate veterinarian education officer, prepares an autotransfusion syringe during a surgical training event for Military Working Dog Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 4, 2026. Autotransfusions collect and reinfuse a patient's own blood during or after a surgery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9549262
    VIRIN: 260304-A-PY967-1037
    Resolution: 4787x3191
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg, MWD Week, FYGVE, Veterinary Corps, Animal Health Services Mission

