First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Garrick McCarthy, a first year graduate veterinarian education officer, prepares an autotransfusion syringe during a surgical training event for Military Working Dog Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 4, 2026. Autotransfusions collect and reinfuse a patient's own blood during or after a surgery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)