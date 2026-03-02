First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026

U.S. Army First Year Graduate Veterinary Education officers receive a brief on medical equipment to be used during a surgical training event for Military Working Dog Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 4, 2026. The surgical event allowed for the FYGVE officers to receive hands-on field surgical training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 17:16
|Photo ID:
|9549265
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-PY967-1047
|Resolution:
|6446x4297
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
