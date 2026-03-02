U.S. Army Maj. Brian Adams, a first year graduate veterinarian education instructor, observes Capt. Amberlee Smith (left) and Capt. Caleb Wright (right) operating on a canine cadaver during a surgical training event for Military Working Dog Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 4, 2026. The instructors observed the veterinary officers during the surgery to provide feedback and support to the students. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 17:16
|Photo ID:
|9549269
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-PY967-1072
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.