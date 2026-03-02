First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Garrick McCarthy, a first year graduate veterinarian education officer, makes the first surgical incision during a surgical training event for Military Working Dog (MWD) Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 4, 2026. The surgical training event involved the Soldiers receiving a scenario of an MWD requiring immediate emergency surgery from a combat sustained injury. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)