First Year Graduate Veterinarian Education officers conduct surgeries during Military Working Dog Week 2026

U.S. Army Capt. Garrick McCarthy, a first year graduate veterinarian education officer, makes the first surgical incision during a surgical training event for Military Working Dog (MWD) Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 4, 2026. The surgical training event involved the Soldiers receiving a scenario of an MWD requiring immediate emergency surgery from a combat sustained injury. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)
|03.04.2026
|03.04.2026 17:16
|9549267
|260304-A-PY967-1066
|6720x4480
|4.16 MB
|FORT BRAGG, US
|0
|0
