    Cobra Gold 2026 Cultural Exchange Event [Image 5 of 5]

    Cobra Gold 2026 Cultural Exchange Event

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Royal Thai Army Senior Colonel Chairat Paoin, chief of staff, Land Component, deputy commander of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command, and U.S. Army National Guard Col. Patrick Johnson director CFLCC and Deputy Commander of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team swap gifts as part of a cultural exchange event at the Sattahip Navy Club, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9547785
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-FX031-1007
    Resolution: 5637x3751
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Cultural Exchange Event [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Zachary Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold 2026

